Chester resident accused of embezzlement from Putney School

A Chester resident has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement of more than $30,000 from the Putney Grammar School, according to the Vermont State Police.

Police say that on Tuesday, Jan. 23 they conducted an investigation that led them to arrest Tammy H. Neathawk, 45, on suspicion of embezzlement.

According to police, Neathawk used a school credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling more than $30,000 over about three years.

Police said that a more detailed examination of previous years’ accounts is being conducted by the school and by VSP to determine the extent and the amount of purchases.

Neathawk was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 27, 2018.