Green Mountain girls basketball wins 10th against Springfield

The Green Mountain girls basketball team improved their season record to 10-2 with a 46 -44 win over Springfield at home on Monday night.

The Cosmos pulled out an early 10 point lead but the Chieftains battled back to end the first half just one point down. The game remained close with Springfield hanging onto the lead until Rachel Guerra’s three pointer put GM into the lead for the first time at 41-40.

The tight contest was tied at 44 in the final minute when Riley Merrill scored one during a technical foul shot and Paige Karl sunk one of her two free-throws to make the final score 46 – 44.

High scorers for the Chieftains were Hannah Buffum with 13 and Paige Karl with 12. Gabriella Wardell contributed 16 points to the Cosmos effort and Hailey Perham scored 10.