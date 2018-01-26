Huntington man arrested for heroin trafficking in Rockingham

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Huntington, Vt. man was arrested early yesterday morning in Rockingham on charges including trafficking heroin and using a firearm while dispensing drugs.

Wayland Ray, 28, of Huntington was stopped by Vermont State Police on Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. According to a VSP press release, troopers stopped Ray on “numerous violations” and found that he had drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs that were not prescribed for him. Ray was taken into custody while police obtained a search warrant for the car where they found 246 bags of heroin, over 2 ounces of crack cocaine and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Ray was processed for trafficking heroin, trafficking heroin into Vermont, use of a firearm while dispensing drugs, possession of a narcotic drug, driving under the influence of drugs (2nd offense), possession of cocaine and possession of heroin and held at Southern State Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court on March 13, 2018.