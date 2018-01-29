A pandowdy to fill and satisfy on a winter’s eve



A little bit of the famous “cut-in” crust of a New England Pandowdy, but with the substantial heartiness of a cobbler topping makes this a filling meal.

Quick, simple and with loads of flavor, this dish reminds me of a Minnesotan Hot Pot.

Quick Biscuit Topping, recipe below

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/2 cup minced green bell pepper

1/2 cup minced onion

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained *

8 ounces smoked ham, diced

1 1/2 cups (about 6 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 (15-ounce) can cream-style corn

2-3 tablespoons heavy, light or half-and-half cream

For the Quick Biscuit Topping:

Combine 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl, mixing well.

Add 4 tablespoons cold butter or margarine and rub it in with your fingertips so that the butter feels and looks like little pebbles.

Add 3/4 cup milk and 1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Incorporate everything evenly and empty out onto a well-floured work surface.

Knead for a couple minutes until no longer sticky and roll it out large enough to cover the 2 quart baking dish you will be using in this recipe.

Brush cream over the top and leave on counter while continuing with recipe.

Preheat oven to 400-degrees F.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium high heat. Add peppers and onions, stirring well. Cook 2 minutes.

Add pinto beans, ham, cheese, Worcestershire sauce and cream-style corn, blending well.

Transfer to a 2-quart casserole dish and bake 20 minutes.

Slice rack out from oven and lift prepared biscuit topping to place on casserole, cream-brushed side facing up. Return rack and continue baking until biscuit is browned, another 20 minutes.

Remove from oven to cut biscuit topping into casserole. Serve hot.

* Any type of beans works great here, especially lima.

Makes 4 good-sized servings