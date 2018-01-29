College News

The following students recently graduated Castleton University and will be recognized during the 231st Commencement on Saturday, May 12 at the Castleton Pavilion.

Grandon Smith of Londonderry graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Rachel Yrsha of Londonderry graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Mack Walton of Chester, a freshman majoring in biology /pre-physical therapy, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Skyler Munson of Springfield, a psychology major, has made the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., for the fall 2017 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and must be enrolled full time.

Several area students qualified for the Dean’s List at CCU. To qualify, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. Those students are:

Kelsie Fraser of Springfield, a marketing major, and

Quentin Scheffler of Springfield, a management major

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List with Highest Honors at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for the fall 2017 semester. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.

Carol Blum of Springfield and

Jonah Blum of Springfield.

Samantha Metcalf of Springfield has been named to the University of Hartford Dean’s List for fall 2017.

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year. To qualify, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish and

Sarah Wells of Chester

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.