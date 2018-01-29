Community events: Feb. 1 through Feb. 7, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 1: Rotary’s First Thursday speaker

Retired FAA air traffic controller and manager Rob Mikkelsen is Rotary Club of Chester’s First Thursday speaker at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester.

Mikkelsen will explain the basics of air traffic control from a controller’s perspective, explaining changes in the system occurring during his career and new technology that is currently deployed, which make the system safer.

Mikkelsen was raised in Chester and graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1976. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was trained as an air traffic controller. After his service, he was hired by the FAA working at Orlando Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport as a controller before transferring to Tampa as a manager.

Socializing begins at 5:15 p.m. and the program goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to everyone. For planning purposes and for notification in case of inclement weather, email reservations to chestervtrotary@gmail.com.

Feb. 1: Weekly bingo at Gassetts Grange

Gassetts Grange hosts Bingo at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall at 3553 Vermont Route 103 North near the intersection with Vermont Route 10.

Fee depends on number and type of cards played. Supper is served for a fee and other food is available for purchase during intermission.

For more information contact Bonnie Sandrson at 802-875-3500.

Feb. 1: Presentation on archaeological history of Vermont

From 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, join Vermont Woodlands Association for the “Valley We Live in Series: An Archaeological History of Vermont” at the One World Conservation Center, 413 U.S. Route 7 South in Bennington.

State Archaeologist Jess Robinson presents an archaeological overview of Vermont’s past, from the first human entrants into the region to the arrival of Europeans and beyond. He will highlight recent discoveries and current debates, including a discussion of an archaeological site excavation conducted for the Bennington Bypass project. Robinson will answer questions following the presentation. Admission is $5. To pre-register or for information, visit oneworldconservationcenter.org.

For more information on the Vermont Woodlands Association click here www.vermontwoodlands.org.

Feb. 3: Group snowshoe up Bromley

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the Manchester section of the Green Mountain Club meets at 9:40 a.m. at Shaw’s at 64 Equinox Terrace in Manchester Center and at 10 a.m. at the Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking lot for a trip to Bromley for snowshoeing.

The group will then snowshoe up Bromley Mountain to the summit and return the same way. The walk is a total distance of 6 miles with a 1,460-feet elevation gain. Bring extra clothes, lunch, snacks, and fluids. Dogs must be on the leash.

Reservations are required to Keld Astrup at 802-362-1422 or email alstrupkeld@gmail.com.

Feb. 5: Permaculture discussion in Londonderry

Green Mountain Gardeners invites the public to join neighbors and local gardeners at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, to learn about permaculture from Alan Benoit, award-winning architect and master gardener.

The presentation is open to the public and will take place at the Londonderry Rescue Squad Building, 6068 Route 100 in Londonderry.

The program, Biodiversity Through Permaculture, introduces the principles of permaculture for integrating into the homeowners’ own landscape. Benoit will present examples of permaculture that he and his wife used in their gardens, and it stimulated a surprising variety of species to flourish in their yard.

Reserve a seat by contacting Barbara Wells at bswells33@aol.com by Feb. 3.



Information about Green Mountain Gardeners can be found at www.greenmountaingardeners.net. To learn more about Alan Benoit and sustainable design, visit www.sustainabledesignofvt.com.

Feb. 5: Learn to ease chronic pain

Springfield Medical Care Systems hosts a free “Healthier Living with Chronic Conditions” program, open to anyone who lives with a chronic condition, or anyone who supports a person living with a chronic condition.

The class is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 at the Whitcomb Building, 1 Mineral St. in Springfield.

Topics covered include disease management, exercise, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, decision making, and evaluating treatment.

Call the Community Health Team of Springfield Medical Care Systems to register at 802-886-8946 or emailing cht@springfieldmed.org.

Feb. 5: Lego Club at Whiting Library

hiting Library invites local school-aged children to a weekly Lego Club, which will meet Mondays at 3:30 p.m. at the library at 117 Main St. in Chester. The program began in late January.

The Rotary Club of Chester sponsors the program.

Legos and Duplo bricks will be provided. For more information contact the library at 802-875-2277 or stop in.

Feb. 7: Children’s Book Swap at Whiting

Whiting Library hosts Maggie’s Book Swap from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 117 Main St. in Chester. Bring a book to trade. Maggie’s library books are appropriate for children 7-12 years old. Cupcakes will be served.

For more information or to reserve a spot at this event call 802-875-2277 of email whitinglibrary@yahoo.com.

Feb. 7: Learn about raptors in Cavendish

The Vermont Institute of Natural Science presents an evening of learning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the Cavendish Town Elementary School at 573 Main St. in Cavendish.

The presentation is part of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s ongoing Walk and Talk series of environmental and conservation events, and is open to residents of all area towns.

Live raptors from VINS help attendees learn about winter habits, predator-prey relationships and the interdependence of the systems that support life. Suggested donation at the door is $5.

VINS’s mission stresses education as a way to change attitudes and maintain a healthy environment and is headquartered in Quechee.

For more information about the program, call Claire Walker at 802-226-7259. Refreshments will be served.

Feb. 7: Show and Tell event featuring Quilt Couples

The Quiet Valley Quilters Guild hosts a Show and Tell event featuring Quilt Couples.

All are invited to bring quilts that go together and talk about them. This event is at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Second Congregational Church at 115 Hillside St. in Bennington.

The guild welcomes everyone interested in the art of quilting to their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information about the Guild, visit http://www.benningtonquiltfest.com/welcome.html.