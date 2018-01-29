Jennie Madeline Parker, 93, artist who loved outdoors, being with family

J ennie Madeline Parker passed away on the evening of Jan. 16, 2018. She was 93 and was surrounded by her two children.

Mrs. Parker was born on July 13, 1924 in Patchogue, Long Island, N.Y., to her mother Selma Nisula Noor and her father John Noor.

She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, nature and painting. She is well known for her exceptional fall and winter scenes depicting whitetail deer, covered bridges and iconic Vermont landscapes.

Mrs. Parker always loved being with her family, friends and beloved pets.

She was married to Reau “Tink” A. Parker. Throughout their years together, they could be found bantering over the age-old rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the N.Y. Yankees.

Mrs. Parker was predeceased by her parents, her husband, who died on Jan. 11, 1999, a brother John “Norman” Noor, and sisters Doris Noor, Viola Noor and Vivian Lorenzo.

Mrs. Parker is survived by daughter Renee Amsden and her husband Roy, and son Gary Parker and his wife Lu, all of Chester. She is also survived by brothers George Noor and his wife Gerry of Springfield and Kenneth Noor and his wife Ginny of Montpelier.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jason Amsden of Danby; and Shannon Parker, Hannah Parker-Kingsbury and Jessica Corliss, all of Chester. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Corey, Keith and Cameron Corliss and Dahlia and Makaylah Kingsbury, all of Chester; and Daiton and Jasonna Amsden of Danby. And she is survived by her niece Emily Noor-Hoffman of Waterbury Center.

It is difficult to know she is gone, but we take comfort in knowing she no longer suffers.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.