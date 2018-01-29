Kinetic artists sought for monthlong exhibit

Chester’s 103 Artisans Marketplace has put out a call to artists of kinetic or moving art for its Feb. 10 to March 18 exhibit at 7 Pineview Drive in Chester.

Kinetic Art uses any medium in which the finished piece contains movement perceived by the viewer or depends on motion for its effect. Three-dimensional sculptures, jewelry, and figures, such as mobiles that move naturally or are machine operated are acceptable. Apply by email at 103marketplace@gmail.com by Thursday, Feb. 1.

For more information, visit the shop Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the website at www.103artisansmarketplace.com, or contact Payne and Elise Junker at 802-875-7400.