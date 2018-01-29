Register now for 2018 LEGO Contest

The 7th Annual LEGO Contest will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St., in Chester. The event is open to LEGOmaniacs Pre-K through Grade 8 and their families.

Participants should construct their original creations (no kits allowed), with a maximum size of 24-inches by 36 inches, and bring them to the NewsBank center between 9 and 10 a.m. on March 17.

Entries will be judged in different grade categories from 10 a.m. to noon for their originality, imagination and presentation. If a structure is a team entry, the age of the oldest member will determine the grade category. There is a separate family team class for collaborating children and parents. Unique motorized LEGOs will be considered in a separate section.

At 12:30 p.m. LEGO prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up in the different classes, with special awards for the Judges’ choice for Best in Show and Most Vermont creations. The Creators’ Choice Award will be given to the entry that the contestants themselves vote as the most outstanding creation.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. There will also be a special area for kids to construct practice LEGO creations.

Click here to download the registration form: LEGOposter2018entryform1-23-18 FINAL Printed forms are available in Chester at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., and Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St., and in Grafton at the Grafton Library, 204 Main St., and Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St.

If you register by Friday, March 9, the entry fee is $15. After that date and on the day of the contest, the fee is $20. Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church and mailed, along with the registration form, to the Registrar, Lillian Willis, PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.

The event benefits he event will benefit the both St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Children’s Section of theWhiting Library. For additional information, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.