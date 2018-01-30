Mrs. Wain K. Maass, 83, long-time teacher at Chester-Andover Elementary

rs. Wain K. Maass, 83, a long-time resident of Chester, died peacefully Jan. 22, 2018 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester.

Mrs. Maass was born in Arlington, N.J., the daughter of Calvin and Kathryn Koch. She graduated from the Kimberley School in 1952, Montclair, N.J., and was a 1956 graduate of Wheaton College, Norton, Mass.

Mrs. Maass taught third grade at Chester Andover Elementary School for 18 years. She was an active member of the community wherever she lived and served on the board of the Whiting Library in Chester, was a founding member of the Green Mountain Festival Series, was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Sarasota, Fla., and founded and helped organize several nursery schools in and around Cornwall, N.Y., including the Canterbury Presbyterian Church Nursery School.

Surviving are her husband, William H., two sons, William H. Jr. (Jeanne) and Andrew (Shannon), two daughters, Mrs. Kathryn Carver (Daniel) and Mrs. Amy Richardson (Michael), 11 grandchildren and her brother, Frank Koch. She was predeceased by her brother, Calvin S. Koch Jr.

A service and Celebration of Life will be held on June 2 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mrs. Maass’s name to Pennies for the Playground, Chester-Andover Elementary School, Main Street, Chester, VT 05143.

