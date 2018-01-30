Springfield health centers earn recognition

Springfield Medical Care Systems announces that all six of its primary care locations in Chester, Charlestown, Londonderry, Ludlow, Rockingham and Springfield have earned Level 3 recognition from the National Center for Quality Assurance.

Level 3 is the highest level of Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition. To earn this honor, clinics must meet rigorous national quality standards emphasizing a high level of care management, integration of behavioral health screenings and treatment into primary care practice, and engagement of patients in their care.

The Level 3 designation is granted to primary care practices that ensure access, communication, and shared responsibility across the entire healthcare team, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes. Partnerships between patients, physicians and families are essential to this care.