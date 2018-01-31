Candidates finalized, no contested races in Chester

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Monday, Jan. 29 was the deadline to have names put on the ballot for town offices in Chester and, for the first time in several years, there were no contested races.

Incumbent members of the Select Board and others decided to stay put and the only organization with new candidates is the Whiting Library. where the board of trustees was successful in actively seeking candidates for three seats.

While Marilyn Mahusky and Deb Brown are running for three-year terms as school directors, those positions are not likely to see the end of the year as the new Green Mountain Unified School District board takes over the running of the schools in July. The current boards will exist as long as it takes to close the books and tie up any administrative loose ends.

Once again this year, there were no petitions for the offices of Town Grand Juror and Agent to Defend Suits. In statute, the grand juror makes inquires into offenses that he or she thinks should be prosecuted and makes “presentments” to proper authority.

The agent participates in the prosecution of and defense against suits, but that authority now lies with the Select Board although, at its discretion, the agent can assist with this work. These are largely obsolete positions that the Secretary of State’s office describes as “not very active.”

Chester Town School District Moderator – 1 one-year term – William Dakin

Town Moderator – 1 one-year term – William Dakin

Select Board – 2 one-year terms – Lee Gustafson, Ben Whalen

Select Board – 1 three-year term – Heather Chase

Town Grand Juror – 1 one-year term – No Candidate

Agent to Defend Suits – 1 one-year term- No Candidate

Trustee of Public Funds – 1 three-year term – Shirley Barrett

Trustee of the Whiting Library – 3 three-year terms – Judith Copping, Lyza Danger Gardner, Venessa Heybyrne

Chester Town School District Director – 1 three-year term – Marilyn Mahusky, 1 unexpired two year term No Candidate

CAES Director – 1 three-year term – Marilyn Mahusky

GMUHS Director – Union #35 – 1 three-year term – Deb Brown

Budget Committee – No Candidates

There is an ongoing question whether a budget committee is supposed to be an elected or appointed office in Chester. Town attorney Jim Carroll will be attending the Feb. 7 Select Board meeting to address this and other questions. The Secretary of State’s office has produced a Who’s Who in Local Government, which explains the functions of town offices with citations from state statutes.

A write-in candidate for any of the open offices for which there are no candidates can be elected with the votes of at least 1 percent of the voter checklist – or about 22 votes.

The election for these offices will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.