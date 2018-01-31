TRSU board and executive committee agendas for Feb. 1, 2018
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a special meeting of its Executive Committee (which functions as a Finance Committee) to finalize the SU budget before the full board meets to approve it later in the evening. The Supervisory Union budget is not voted on by the public, but all meetings of public bodies in Vermont are required to have a period for public comment.
The meetings will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., Proctorsville. Below are their agendas.
Executive Committee – 5:30 p.m. in the Arts Center
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Public Comments
IV. Appoint Warrant Signer
V. FY2018-19 TRSU Final Budget Review
VI. Next Meeting Dates & Agenda Items – a. Regular – Exec. Committee Meeting, Mar. 1, 2018
VII. Executive Session – a. Salary Negotiations, b. Personnel Leave
VIII. Adjournment
All Member Board Meeting – 6 p.m. in the Multi Purpose Room
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call – Determination of Quorum for Voting
III. Agenda, Approval-Additions & Deletions
IV. Minutes, Approval – a. Approve Minutes of April 6, 2017
V. Presentation – a. Programing and Budget
VI. New Business – a. Finance – i. FY 2018-2019 Budget Review, ii. Approval of FY 2018-2019 Budget, b. Composition of the TRSU Board
VII. Superintendent’s Report – a. Integrated Field Review, b. Acknowledgements
VIII. Public Comments
IX. Adjournment
