TRSU board and executive committee agendas for Feb. 1, 2018

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a special meeting of its Executive Committee (which functions as a Finance Committee) to finalize the SU budget before the full board meets to approve it later in the evening. The Supervisory Union budget is not voted on by the public, but all meetings of public bodies in Vermont are required to have a period for public comment.

The meetings will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., Proctorsville. Below are their agendas.

Executive Committee – 5:30 p.m. in the Arts Center

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions

III. Public Comments

IV. Appoint Warrant Signer

V. FY2018-19 TRSU Final Budget Review

VI. Next Meeting Dates & Agenda Items – a. Regular – Exec. Committee Meeting, Mar. 1, 2018

VII. Executive Session – a. Salary Negotiations, b. Personnel Leave

VIII. Adjournment

All Member Board Meeting – 6 p.m. in the Multi Purpose Room

I. Call to Order

II. Roll Call – Determination of Quorum for Voting

III. Agenda, Approval-Additions & Deletions

IV. Minutes, Approval – a. Approve Minutes of April 6, 2017

V. Presentation – a. Programing and Budget

VI. New Business – a. Finance – i. FY 2018-2019 Budget Review, ii. Approval of FY 2018-2019 Budget, b. Composition of the TRSU Board

VII. Superintendent’s Report – a. Integrated Field Review, b. Acknowledgements

VIII. Public Comments

IX. Adjournment