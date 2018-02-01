Derby man arrested for heroin trafficking in Westminster
A Derby man was arrested for trafficking in heroin this morning on I-91 in Westminster.
In a press release, Vermont State Police say that at about 11 a.m. troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the I-91 rest stop at mile marker 23 in Westminster. On arrival they found Patrick Parris, 31, of Derby, Vt. who they suspected of driving his vehicle under the influence of drugs.
A search of Parris’ vehicle turned up 996 bags of what troopers suspect was heroin. Parris was taken into custody and processed for DUI drugs, possession of heroin and trafficking heroin.
A Windham county court clerk ordered Parris released on conditions.
Parris was cited to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on Tuesday March 13, 2018.
