Arts events: Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, 2018

Feb. 9: Old Main performs at Flood Brook benefit concert

The Old Main performs a one-night-only concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Black Line Tavern at 495 Magic Mountain Access Road at Magic Mountain in Londonderry to benefit the students of Flood Brook School.

Concert proceeds benefit the Flood Brook Student Activities Cooperative, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for enrichment activities for the students of Flood Brook School.

With original music and re-imagined covers, the Old Main’s music ranges from folk-rock to alt-Americana. Guitar, harmonica, banjo, upright bass, drums and vocal harmonies make up their acoustic sound.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Flood Brook School, the Weston Marketplace at 722 Main St. in Weston, Brown Enterprises at 1954 Vermont 100 in South Londonderry or by emailing nadinevanhouten@yahoo.com.

Feb. 9: Youth Theatre present ‘Robin Hood’

New England Youth Theatre presents Robin Hood, performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10, 16-17 and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays Feb. 10 and 17 at New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Robin Hood and his merry band have been roaming Sherwood Forest robbing the rich and giving all the money to the poor. Hood and his cohorts make the Sheriff of Nottingham suffer for his evil ways.

Tickets are $11, $10 for seniors and $7 for students and may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Feb. 11: Windham Orchestra highlights Russian composers

Windham Orchestra’s performance of Russia spotlights richly textured works of two renowned Russian composers, is at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St., Brattleboro.

The program begins with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” inspired by the storyteller from “One Thousand and One Nights,” the work that also includes Ali Baba and Aladdin. The music recounts how the beautiful Scheherazade is forced by a cruel Sultan to save her own life by telling wondrous tales each night.

Also on the program is Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” its themes portraying the tragedy of Shakespeare’s star-crossed, doomed lovers.

The concert concludes with two pieces by Bach, a tribute to a longtime Windham Orchestra violinist, the late Sarah Kemble, a Chester physician who died in December 2017.

The cost of admission is a donation of any amount. For more information, visit the Brattleboro Music Center website at bmc.org.