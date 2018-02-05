Chester Winter Carnival set for Feb. 16-Feb. 18, 2018
The annual Chester Winter Carnival will be held Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 with events for children of all ages. The weekend kicks off with a free dinner and movie for children at Chester-Andover Elementary School and finishes up with a team Broom-Hockey tournament at the Pinnacle.
See the full schedule of events below.
Friday, Feb. 16
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Free dinner and a movie for kids at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.
Saturday, Feb. 17
11 a.m.: Sledding at the Pinnacle Recreation Area, on Lovers Lane.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Face painting at the Southern Pie Co., 287 Main St.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Horse sleigh rides with Smokeshire Hilltop Farm at the Pinnacle.
11 a.m. -4 p.m.: Food/drinks for sale at the Pinnacle.
noon-4 p.m.: Southern Pie Co. Pie Tasting, 287 Main St. $5 per plate. Proceeds donated to the Chester Recreation Dept.
5-8 p.m.: Southern Pie Co. will be selling coffee, hot chocolate and pie at the Pinnacle.
6-8 p.m.: The Chester Conservation Committee will host a self-guided torch-lit snowshoe hike around the disc golf course located at the Pinnacle. Snowshoes will be available to borrow.
6-8 p.m.: Bonfire/Music/Skating Party at the Pinnacle.
Sunday, Feb. 18
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Broom Hockey-Pinnacle $25 per team. Please pre-register at matt.mccarthy@chestervt.gov
Chester Snowmobile Club has our annual Poker Run on Sunday the 18th as well. Sign up at the Pinnacle gazebo starting at 9 a.m. Food will be available and great prizes. Look forward to seeing everyone enjoying our trail network and town events.