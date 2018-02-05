Chester Winter Carnival set for Feb. 16-Feb. 18, 2018

Photo by Lew Watters

The annual Chester Winter Carnival will be held Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 with events for children of all ages. The weekend kicks off with a free dinner and movie for children at Chester-Andover Elementary School and finishes up with a team Broom-Hockey tournament at the Pinnacle.

See the full schedule of events below.

Friday, Feb. 16

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Free dinner and a movie for kids at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.

The horse drawn sleigh rides were popular as always as were the horses. Telegraph photo

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m.: Sledding at the Pinnacle Recreation Area, on Lovers Lane.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Face painting at the Southern Pie Co., 287 Main St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Horse sleigh rides with Smokeshire Hilltop Farm at the Pinnacle.

11 a.m. -4 p.m.: Food/drinks for sale at the Pinnacle.

noon-4 p.m.: Southern Pie Co. Pie Tasting, 287 Main St. $5 per plate. Proceeds donated to the Chester Recreation Dept.

5-8 p.m.: Southern Pie Co. will be selling coffee, hot chocolate and pie at the Pinnacle.

6-8 p.m.: The Chester Conservation Committee will host a self-guided torch-lit snowshoe hike around the disc golf course located at the Pinnacle. Snowshoes will be available to borrow.

Southern Pie Co.’s pie tasting once again will benefit the Chester Recreation Dept. Photo by Scott Blair

6-8 p.m.: Bonfire/Music/Skating Party at the Pinnacle.

Sunday, Feb. 18

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Broom Hockey-Pinnacle $25 per team. Please pre-register at matt.mccarthy@chestervt.gov

  1. Lee Whiting says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Chester Snowmobile Club has our annual Poker Run on Sunday the 18th as well. Sign up at the Pinnacle gazebo starting at 9 a.m. Food will be available and great prizes. Look forward to seeing everyone enjoying our trail network and town events.

