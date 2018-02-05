Chester Winter Carnival set for Feb. 16-Feb. 18, 2018

The annual Chester Winter Carnival will be held Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 with events for children of all ages. The weekend kicks off with a free dinner and movie for children at Chester-Andover Elementary School and finishes up with a team Broom-Hockey tournament at the Pinnacle.

See the full schedule of events below.

Friday, Feb. 16

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Free dinner and a movie for kids at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m.: Sledding at the Pinnacle Recreation Area, on Lovers Lane.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Face painting at the Southern Pie Co., 287 Main St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Horse sleigh rides with Smokeshire Hilltop Farm at the Pinnacle.

11 a.m. -4 p.m.: Food/drinks for sale at the Pinnacle.

noon-4 p.m.: Southern Pie Co. Pie Tasting, 287 Main St. $5 per plate. Proceeds donated to the Chester Recreation Dept.

5-8 p.m.: Southern Pie Co. will be selling coffee, hot chocolate and pie at the Pinnacle.

6-8 p.m.: The Chester Conservation Committee will host a self-guided torch-lit snowshoe hike around the disc golf course located at the Pinnacle. Snowshoes will be available to borrow.

6-8 p.m.: Bonfire/Music/Skating Party at the Pinnacle.

Sunday, Feb. 18

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Broom Hockey-Pinnacle $25 per team. Please pre-register at matt.mccarthy@chestervt.gov