College News

Christopher Armstrong of Chester was awarded Gold Stars by The Citadel, located in Charleston, S.C., for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the 2017 fall semester. Cadets and students who achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.

Samantha Metcalf of Springfield has been named to the University of Hartford Dean’s List for fall 2017. The University of Hartford is located in West Hartford, Conn.

Meghan Thomas of Springfield has been named to the Springfield (Mass.) College Dean’s List for the fall 2017 term. Thomas is studying Athletic Training. Criteria for selection to the list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.