Maloof named youth coordinator at Chester Universalist Parish

The First Universal Parish of Chester, 211 North St., welcomes Jamie Maloof as its new youth coordinator.

Maloof leads a children’s program at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The schedule is subject to change so check the church website: www.chestervtuu.org.

Children begin the morning in church for opening words, music and children’s time, then go downstairs to the classroom for programming with Maloof.

The program focuses on how different religions from around the world interact with nature and the many ways small acts of kindness can make our world a better place.

Some activities include growing a Medicine Wheel of a variety of medicinal herbs, then harvesting the herbs for teas, infusions and salves, which were sold to raise money for the Chester-Andover Family Center. They will be helping to make a meal for the Springfield Warming Shelter each month when the shelter is open.

Maloof holds a degree in outdoor education and certificates as an herbalist and Reiki practitioner. She brings over 20 years of teaching experience with schools, camps, museums, adult workshops and children of all ages. She is the creator and teacher of two nature/survival programs and leads wild edibles walks and offers herbal medicine workshops. Maloof lives with her husband and two sons on an organic sheep farm in Andover.

Anyone interested in enrolling their children in the youth program should contact the church by clicking here.