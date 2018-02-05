Valentine’s Day events: Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 10: Create your own Valentine’s

ake your own custom Valentine’s cards for your loved onesfrom 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 10 at the North Springfield Baptist Church, 69 Main St. in North Springfield.

The group will have an assortment of free supplies available. All ages are invited to participate. Singles and families are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments served. For more info call 802-886-8107.

Feb. 11: Free Valentine’s Dinner in Chester

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a free dinner for two at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St. in Chester.

The dinner is for adults only, ages 18 years or older, and reservations are required. There will also be a cookie swap. Those who’d like to participate, bring a dozen cookies to share.

For questions and reservations, call 802-875-2638 by Thursday, Feb. 8.

Feb. 14: Wantastiquet Foundation hosts Valentine’s non-event

he Wantastiquet Foundation invites the public to participate in a No Show: Do Not Attend Valentine’s Day Gala of dinner and dancing. A popular fundraising idea sees non-profits inviting donors to non-events. Attendees don’t need to dress up and go out and the non-profits don’t need to pay large sums of money to set up an event, rent a facility, hire caterers and entertainers.

This non-event benefits the Wanatastiquet Londonderry Rotary Scholarship Fund in honor of Dick Foley, which awards area high school college grants.

Suggested contribution is $50. Respond to this no show event by writing a check to the Wanatastiquet Foundation and mail your contribution to:

Wanatastiquet Foundation

P.O. Box 309

Londonderry, VT 05148

For more information, call 802-824-6286.

Feb. 14: Make Valentines for prisoners

n Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VINE Sanctuary staff, supporters, and volunteers will gather at the Springfield Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairgrounds Road in Springfield, to write cards and letters to imprisoned activists and to people who have become vegan while incarcerated. The public is invited to join the group. Vegan refreshments will be served.

Call 802-885-4017 or visit http://vine.bravebirds.org for more information.