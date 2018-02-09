VSP seeks help with prescription fraud case
Press release | Feb 09, 2018 | Comments 0
© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in solving a prescription fraud case in Bellows Falls.
According to a press release, on Jan. 17, the Vermont State Police received a complaint of prescription fraud from the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Bellows Falls.
Police found that an unknown woman had illegally obtained prescription drugs on several occasions from the Rite Aid.
Anyone who can identify the woman in the photo is asked to contact the VSP Detective Andrew Todd at 802-722-4262.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.