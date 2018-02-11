Andover Select Board meeting for Feb. 12, 2018
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from January 22nd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Annual appointments
6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Municipal Excess Weight Permits
7. Old Business.
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS
- Next Select Board Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
- Andover School District & Town Meeting begin at 10 a.m. March 3, 2018
- GMUSD budget vote takes place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at the Andover Town Hall.
