Andover Select Board meeting for Feb. 12, 2018

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from January 22nd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Annual appointments

6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Municipal Excess Weight Permits

7. Old Business.

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS