Area Lenten services begin Tuesday, Feb. 13

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 13: Lenten services in Bellows Falls

Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls, celebrates the start of Lent with two events — Shrove Tuesday service and pancake supper, and Ash Wednesday service — and offers a special contemplative service weekly on Tuesdays throughout Lent. All events begin at 6 p.m.

The season of Lent begins at Immanuel with Ash Wednesday and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays. Lent in its church origins was intended as a time to prepare candidates for baptism.

The Shrove Tuesday pancake supper at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 is free and open to the public. There will be a short service in the chapel, then a Pancake Supper in the Undercroft. The evening will conclude with the burning of the palms from last year’s Palm Sunday service to make ashes for use on Ash Wednesday.

The Ash Wednesday liturgy is 6 p.m. on Feb. 14. Attendees will receive the mark of ashes on the forehead.

And at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays in Lent beginning Feb. 20, the church offers a special Contemplative Eucharist Circle service in Currier Hall. The meditative circle is open to the public.

For more information, call the church office at 802-463-3100 Tuesday through Friday mornings.

Feb. 14: Ash Wednesday services at St. Luke’s in Chester

Ash Wednesday Services with the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at noon and again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 313 Main St. in Chester.

Feb 14: Ash Wednesday services at 2nd Congregational in Derry

Second Congregational Church is open to the community for its Ash Wednesday service, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 2051 N. Main St. in Londonderry.

This is a quiet and contemplative service of stations, which begins the journey of the Lenten Season. The stations are oil, water, clay, salt, light, forgiveness and prayer. For more information, call the church at 802-824-6453.