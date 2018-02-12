Call for vendors for the 2018 Chester Fall Festival

Applications for the annual Chester Fall Festival on the Green, scheduled for Sept. 15 to 16 are available. High quality artists and craftspeople creating handmade work in New England are encouraged to participate.

Applications are due by April 1. Download an application and guidelines at www.chesterfallfestival.org.

Participating vendors will be listed on the Fall Festival website as well as on The Chester Telegraph’s annual Guide to the Fall Festival.

If your Chester business or organization is planning a special event for that weekend, please let the Fall Festival Committee of Rotary Club of Chester know to be included in the publicity. In 2017, this event was designated as a Top 10 Fall Event by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. Contact: chesterfallfestival@gmail.com.