Community events: Feb. 14 through Feb. 19, 2018

Jamaica arts festival seeking vendors

Jamaica Community Arts Council is looking for arts, crafts, jewelry, food and gifts artisans to participate in the Second Annual Spring Art Event at from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 3 at the Jamaica Town Hall at 28 Town Office Road in Jamaica.

Indoor and outdoor vendor spaces are available. Indoors space is $45; outdoors $30. The Jamaica Arts Council sponsors this juried show. For information and an application, contact Elinor Katz by calling 802-297-2478 or email elkaart@gmail.com.

Feb. 14: Blind Date with a book at Winhall Library

To celebrate Valentine’s Day the Winhall Memorial Library is playing matchmaker. The library believes going out on a blind date is a lot like opening a new book—you never know what kind of experience you’re going to have.

Stop by the library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville, select your “date” — a wrapped book. Check it out, then unwrap. If you don’t like the book, simply return it to the library.

For more information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

Feb. 15 & 16: Explore the Nature Museum

The Nature Museum is open all year on Thursdays and Fridays.

Make a day of it by coming to visit and exploring the curated collection of hands-on exhibits.

Afterwards, head outside and take a walk in the woods behind the museum or on one of three Village Park trails.

There are plenty of opportunities to connect with nature and learn something new.

The Nature Museum at 186 Townshend Road in Grafton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum admission is by donation. For more information, visit www.nature-museum.org or call 802-843-2111.

Feb. 15: Student art exhibit at Winhall Library

Student artwork from The Mountain School at Winhall is on display at the Winhall Memorial Library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville, throughout February. The show honors and celebrates Black History Month-inspired by the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The students’ artwork and collaborations share messages of hopes and dreams, as well as celebrate diversity. A reception will be held at from 3:35 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

For more information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

Feb. 15: Townsend community to discuss policing needs

Townsend and area residents meet with law enforcement at 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 in the Dutton Gym at Leland & Gray High School, 2042 Vermont Route 30 in Townsend.

The program “Community Dialogue on Police Coverage and Law Enforcement” is a moderated community conversation to discuss what needs may exist for ongoing law enforcement and policing support for the region.

Coffee and cookies will be served. For more information, contact Steve at WRVT at 802-365-4700.

Feb. 15: Learn how to make bread dough flowers at BRAM

Learn the art of making bread dough flowers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Black River Academy Museum, 14 High St. in Ludlow.

All supplies are included in the $10 fee. It is BYOB; snacks will be provided. Each flower made will be unique.

For more information, contact Joan M. Willett at willett@comcast.net or call 802-228-8690.

Feb. 19: Senior Solutions at Chester Seniors meeting

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, at the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St.

The group will discuss the programs and services offered by Senior Solutions. The informative meeting is free and open to the public. Bring a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242. For information on Senior Solutions visit www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

Feb. 19: Urantia Book Reading Group

The Urantia Book Reading Group presents a free public reading of the Urantia Book, Part IV. The Life And Teachings Of Jesus at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of every month, at Immanuel Episcopal Church 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

For more information click here.