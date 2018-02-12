To the editor: Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad thanks all who donated for successful raffle fund-raiser
The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad thanks our friends and neighbors for their generosity in purchasing raffle tickets to support our annual benefit.
LVRS raises funds each year to continue to provide free ambulance and rescue services to the tri-mountain towns of Andover, Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston, Windham and Winhall.
The funds raised will cover the squad’s day-to-day operating expenses, training, ambulance maintenance and replacement, and the purchase of equipment and supplies.
We would also like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to our local businesses and special friends for their donations of the raffle prizes that helped to make the benefit the great success it was.
Bromley Mountain Adventure Park
Bromley Market
Clark’s IGA
Colonial House
Fire Tower Restaurant
Lee Ferguson
Grandma Millers
Garet Holmes-Spirer
Hapgood Store
Honey Pie
Dan Lasser Ceramics
The Landgrove Inn
Londonderry Butcher
Londonderry Hardware
The Mountain Goat
Mulligans
New American Grill
Northshire Bookstore
Red Mountain Products
Martha and Bud Stevenson
SoLo Farm & Table
Stratton Mountain
Stratton Sports Center
Swiss Inn
Sugar Bob’s
Taylor Farm
Vermont Country Store
Marijke Westberg
Weston Playhouse
Wild Wings Ski Touring Center
Sincerely
Wilma Tremarco
Member at large
Committee chair
Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad
