Fighter jets to fly exercises over Vermont, New Hampshire tomorrow

he 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Mass., will be conducting a Homeland Alert Air Defense Exercise tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. around Rutland in Vermont and Lebanon, N.H.

During this exercise, two F-15C Eagles will conduct low altitude intercepts and shadow Cessna 182s operated by the Civil Air Patrol. These exercises practice coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 104th Fighter Wing.

According to a press release, the exercise facilitates training for alert pilots on intercept procedures, ensuring the Massachusetts Air National Guard is prepared to defend with a rapid response to real-world situations at any time against airborne threats.

The 104th says these are carefully planned, closely controlled exercises that include airspace violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft. Communities between Westfield, Mass., Central Vermont and New Hampshire will experience increased aircraft activity during the exercise.