Grafton Select Board agenda for Feb. 19, 2018
The Grafton Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: January 22, 2018
3. Highway Report
4. Excess Weight Permit – (McCullough Crushing, Inc; Valley Crane Services Inc.; and Renaud Bros. Inc. )
5. Listers and Selectboard Certificate – No Appeal or Suit Pending (sign)
6. Candidate Forum Recommendations – Dave Ross
7. Letter of Support – State to Acquire a Conservation Easement – Liisa Kissel Parcel
8. Rules of Procedure for Selectboard Meetings.
9. Mowing Bids
10. Policies to be reviewed: Capital Budget Committee and Town Highway Access. Set dates.
11. Solar – discuss moving forward with meetings.
12. Constable
13. Selectboard – assign Town Meetings Articles to members for presentation at Town Meeting
14. Town Hall Usage Policy & Town Garage Meeting Room Usage Policy – finalize
i. Country Side cost estimate for heat, CO and septic tank monitor.
15. Bid Process for Town Hall Roof Project
16. Public Comments
