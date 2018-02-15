Grafton Select Board agenda for Feb. 19, 2018

The Grafton Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: January 22, 2018

3. Highway Report

4. Excess Weight Permit – (McCullough Crushing, Inc; Valley Crane Services Inc.; and Renaud Bros. Inc. )

5. Listers and Selectboard Certificate – No Appeal or Suit Pending (sign)

6. Candidate Forum Recommendations – Dave Ross

7. Letter of Support – State to Acquire a Conservation Easement – Liisa Kissel Parcel

8. Rules of Procedure for Selectboard Meetings.

9. Mowing Bids

10. Policies to be reviewed: Capital Budget Committee and Town Highway Access. Set dates.

11. Solar – discuss moving forward with meetings.

12. Constable

13. Selectboard – assign Town Meetings Articles to members for presentation at Town Meeting

14. Town Hall Usage Policy & Town Garage Meeting Room Usage Policy – finalize

i. Country Side cost estimate for heat, CO and septic tank monitor.

15. Bid Process for Town Hall Roof Project

16. Public Comments