Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 21, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 16, 2018 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approval of Minutes from the January 8, 2018 Special Selectboard Meeting and January 17, 2018 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Chester Development Fund Update; Remus Preda & Gary Gibbs
5. Potential Chester Solar Farm Preferred Site Letter
6. Zoning Administrator Appointment
7. Sign Annual Documents
Sign Certificate of Highway Mileage
Approve Tax Map Agreement
Sign Certificate of No Appeal or Suit Pending
8. Liquor Licenses
First Class
American Legion
Free Range Restaurant
MacLaomainn’s
Second Class
Dollar General
Sandri
Outside Consumption
American Legion
MacLaomainn’s
9. Entertainment Permits
American Legion
MacLaomainn’s
10. New Business for Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
