Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 21, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the January 8, 2018 Special Selectboard Meeting and January 17, 2018 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Chester Development Fund Update; Remus Preda & Gary Gibbs

5. Potential Chester Solar Farm Preferred Site Letter

6. Zoning Administrator Appointment

7. Sign Annual Documents

Sign Certificate of Highway Mileage
Approve Tax Map Agreement
Sign Certificate of No Appeal or Suit Pending

8. Liquor Licenses

First Class

American Legion
Free Range Restaurant
MacLaomainn’s

Second Class

Dollar General
Sandri

Outside Consumption

American Legion
MacLaomainn’s

9. Entertainment Permits

American Legion
MacLaomainn’s

10. New Business for Next Agenda

11. Adjourn

