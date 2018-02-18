TRSU Full Board meeting agenda for Feb. 22, 2018 (Rescheduled from Feb. 15 – revised agenda)

There will be a special meeting of the full board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union on Feb. 22, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Band Room at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street in Ludlow. This is the budget meeting which was postponed from Feb. 15.

I. Call to Order;

II. Roll Call Determination of Quorum for Voting

III. Approval of Minutes (Additions & Deletions) – A. February 1, 2018

IV. New Business – A. Finance – i. FY2018 2019 Budget Review; ii. Approval of FY 2018-2019 Budget

V. Public Comment

VI. Other Business

VII. Set next meeting date and agenda

VI. Adjournment