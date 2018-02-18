TRSU Full Board meeting agenda for Feb. 22, 2018 (Rescheduled from Feb. 15 – revised agenda)
There will be a special meeting of the full board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union on Feb. 22, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Band Room at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street in Ludlow. This is the budget meeting which was postponed from Feb. 15. Below is the agenda which has changed from that of the postponed meeting.
I. Call to Order;
II. Roll Call Determination of Quorum for Voting
III. Approval of Minutes (Additions & Deletions) – A. February 1, 2018
IV. New Business – A. Finance – i. FY2018 2019 Budget Review; ii. Approval of FY 2018-2019 Budget
V. Public Comment
VI. Other Business
VII. Set next meeting date and agenda
VI. Adjournment
