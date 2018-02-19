Arts events: Feb. 23 through Feb. 24, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 23: Murder mystery dinner theater in Charlestown

The Charlestown Rotary and River Theater Company team up to present Poetry to Die For, a Valentine’s Day-themed murder mystery dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Friday Feb. 23 and Saturday Feb. 24 at the Town Hall at 233 Main St. in Charlestown, N.H.

Dressing as your favorite poet is optional but encouraged. Sunday, Feb. 25 is the snow date of in case of a cancelled performance.

The interactive mystery is set during a local poetry group’s special reading with dinner. Invited guests celebrate the upcoming release of Charity Holmes’ new book. It has recently been rumored that Charity may have been plagiarizing work from the group. The audience is encouraged to interact with the actors to help solve the murder of one of the poets.

A three-course dinner will be served during the performance. Guests may bring their own alcoholic beverages. The cost is $30 per person. Seating is limited. Reservations are requested. Email 4memories@gmail.com or call 603-543-0433 or 603-439-1896 to reserve a seat.

Feb. 24: Celebrate Vermont history through music

Stone Church Arts and the Vermont Humanities Council present Celebrate Vermont History through Song, a special concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St., in Bellows Falls.

Dressed in period costume, Linda Radtke, joined by pianist Arthur Zorn, brings Vermont history to life with engaging commentary about the songs found in the Vermont Historical Society’s collection of sheet music.

Admission is free. Free-will donations will be received. For more information, visit www.stonechurcharts.org or call 802-460-0110.