Chester Chatter: I had no beef with my calf Elvis

By Ruthie Douglas

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

When we sold the farm, we wondered what do we do now? Our lifestyle as we knew it took a turn. Don got a job at Fellows Gear Shaper and I worked at Magic Mountain.

Don thought we should raise a calf for beef, so we got a black Angus. We kept him in our side yard. He was so cute and also lonely by himself in the big yard.

I took to talking to him and brushing him and I named him Elvis, and he knew his name. An old pony saddle in the back shed was perfect for the girls to ride on him. Elvis worked his way right into my heart.

It did not occur to me what it meant as he grew bigger and bigger until one day, after about two years, Don said, “Guess it’s time to call the butcher.”

“No, no,” I shouted. “Don’t even think of me ever eating Elvis.” So Don gave me a few days and, when I would not change my mind, he called Don Farrar and we swapped Elvis for a beef steer.

Guess what? We never raised another beef cow again.

Around town

The Green Mountain Alumni Association has elected Christopher Walker as its new president. Chris was in the Class of 1987. Congratulation Chris.

Gramp Spaulding is recovering from recent surgery. Get well soon. You can send get well wishes to Gramp at the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Former Green Mountain Union High social studies teacher Mike Harty has died. Mike was well-liked by his co-workers and students. It is a sad loss.

I have been heartsick of the news of the high school shooting in Florida. My sister Marie and nephew Shawn live nearby.

February is Canned Food Month and Feb. 26 is National Pistachio Day.

This week’s trivia question: When was chlorination added to the Chester public water supply?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Howard Westine has been known as Speedy for decades due to his days on the high school basketball court. Chester had a state championship win in those days.



Street Talk



What is your favorite sport in the Winter Olympics?