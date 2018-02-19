To the editor: AR-15s, similar weapons should be illegal

Another school shooting with 17 dead at a Florida high school.

How many will it take before our legislators and president do something other than offer sanctimonious condolences?

No other country in the world makes lethal weapons, like the AR-15, so easily available, and no other country has nearly as many school shootings as we do.

AR-15s and similar weapons are not designed for hunting or self-defense. They are created to kill a lot of people quickly. They should be illegal.

I know all the arguments that will be trotted out in opposition to this position and in defense of the status quo – a status quo that leaves us with no alternative than to wait passively, like sheep, for the next slaughter of innocent children.

Bill Dunkel

Windham