Strawberry streusel cake a great way to start the morning

This strawberry streusel is a delicious way to start your day. A coffee cake truly, use whatever fruit or berries you desire. It bakes high, tastes great and is the best when eaten right from the oven.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup chopped, fresh strawberries

1 1/3 cups strawberry all fruit, divided *

2 1/2 cups flour, divided

2 tablespoons crushed graham crackers

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups milk

2 eggs, beaten

4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup water

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Grease a 10-inch cake pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a small bowl, combine chopped strawberries with all but 3 tablespoons strawberry all-fruit; set aside. Mix remainder of all-fruit with 1/2 cup flour and crushed graham crackers until completely moist, using a fork; set aside.

In a large bowl, blend remaining flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Add milk, eggs and butter, mixing until thoroughly combined. It doesn’t have to be lump-free.

Pour 3/4 of the batter into prepared pan and dollop strawberry/all-fruit mixture over the top, as evenly as possible. Pour remaining batter on top, evening it out. Evenly sprinkle topping over the cake (breaking it up with your fingertips) and bake 48-50 minutes, or until the topping is browned well.

In the meantime, whisk together powdered sugar and water until smooth for the glaze. Remove cake from oven and drizzle glaze over the top. Enjoy warm or let cool completely before cutting into wedges.

* You should be able to find pure all-fruit in your supermarket, but if by chance you cannot, simply use preserves.