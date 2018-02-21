College News

Forrest Lisle of Grafton was named to the Dean’s List of Fort Lewis College, based in Durango, Colo., for the fall 2017 semester. Lisle’s major is Anthropology. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

Ryan Smith of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List at Western New England University of Springfield, Mass., for the fall semester of 2017. Smith is working toward a degree in Sport Management. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Matthew Reeves of Springfield was named to Dean’s List of the Merrimack College, in North Andover, Mass., for fall 2017.

Megan Herschel of Springfield has qualified for fall 2017 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. Qualifications for Dean’s List include enrolling as a full-time matriculated student with a minimum of 12 undergraduate credits, completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4 or above, and with no grades lower than C.