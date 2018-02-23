‘Jack’ Atwood, 85, former owner of Chester Dairies, remembered for his sense of humor
Eugene R. “Jack” Atwood, 85, of Craftsbury, died on Jan. 16, 2018, at North Country Hospital in Newport.
He was born on Burton Hill in Irasburg, on Dec. 26, 1932, the son of Roger “Red” and Nellie (Scott) Atwood.
He began working on his family farm on Burton Hill. He and his father had a team of logging horses and logged together. He was also a log scaler. He dairy farmed at and then owned Chester Dairies in Chester. He worked for St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. in Bellow Falls. Then in 1974, Mr. Atwood bought the Kerwin Farm in Craftsbury and farmed it under the name Atwood’s Farm until he retired in 1999.
He was drafted into the Army 364th Infantry during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Dix. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, a member of the Grange and the Horse and Buggy Club, and he belonged to the Union of Teamsters #597.
On April 2, 1955, he married Jeanette Brown and they celebrated 60 years of marriage, prior to her death in 2015.
In the 1950s, Mr. Atwood was very active in the Twin State Gymkhana Association in Alstead, N.H. He excelled at equestrian competitions and won many ribbons and trophies. His favorite things were going out to eat with his family and friends, taking Jeanette out dancing on a Saturday night, playing cards, watching a Red Sox or a New England Patriots game, driving a stock car (in his younger days), deer hunting, and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His family remembers him as an amazing father, brother, friend and person. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tell jokes, was a wonderful storyteller and a great one for shooting the bull. He was a true one-of-a-kind Vermont farmer who had a unique and special personality. He will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter Vicki and her husband, Douglas; two sons: Eugene Jr., and Jeff and his wife, Diane; his grandchildren, which include Shaun, Amanda, Matthew, Tanner, Cody, Ethan, Kylie and Justin; and his great-grandchildren: Kennedy Rose, Gunner, Hayleigh, Brooklynn, Silas and Parker. He is also survived by his two sisters Jeannette Anderson and Sarah Lyon; a brother Phil Atwood and his wife, Janice; his aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong family friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Jeanette, youngest son Mike, his mother and father, brother Donald Atwood; niece Cheryl Trumbull and nephews Bruce Martin and Daryl Lyon.
There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service and luncheon will be held in the spring. He will be interred at the Irasburg Cemetery.
