Weather, road conditions mean drivers need to slow down

All wheel drive works, but only if all of the wheels are on the ground and traveling at a speed that fits the conditions.

Chester Police, Fire and Ambulance crews were called out early this afternoon (Sunday) for a one-car crash on Route 11 near the Green Mountain Turnpike in which the car ended up on its roof.

At the same time this was taking place, Vermont State Police had their hands full with multiple slide-offs as well as more serious accidents on I-91 and other state roads. The driver in the Chester crash was treated at the scene for a minor injury, according to scanner traffic.

There is still some rain in the forecast, the temperatures are going to be dropping and it will continue to be slick. Don’t travel if you don’t have to and if you must be on the road slow down and avoid scraping paint off your roof.