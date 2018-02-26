Chester Chatter: Knee-deep in granddaddy bullfrogs

By Ruthie Douglas

The frog pond at the end of our street provided us kids with hours of fun. When the ice went out in the spring, we would start to build a couple of rafts and paddle up and down the length of it, which was quite long. We had our rules, a captain and crew members.

One April day, we all took an unexpected dive into the very cold water, when an inner tube we were using blew out. Running up the street headed for home, I spotted an old fur coat that had been thrown out. It was rubbish day. I wrapped up in it for warmth and surprised my mother when I came bursting through the door.

That pond harbored some grand-daddy bullfrogs. Once we kids spent two days catching some, which was quite a feat. We carried them in pails to Willy’s grandmother’s house, where there was a lily pond. There were formal flower gardens and landscaped lawns. We felt that that what was needed was a few resident frogs. All was well until dusk, Oh the noise those frogs made keeping everyone awake.

We were in trouble once again. We spent hours catching those frogs and lugging pails of them back to their old home. We felt that the frogs loved their new home and didn’t want to go back. The frog pond has been filled in and a couple of houses were built there. where once we kids went sailing with our dreams.

Home and away

It was a great gala event on Saturday for Milt Willis’s 70th birthday. Held at the American Legion, many friends and legion members helped celebrate the day.

Karl Ameden has come home to Chester after a few years living in Florida. Welcome home.

Judy LaVallee spent some time in Lancaster, S.C., with daughter Lizzie Smith and her husband Trey. It was granddaughter Adie’s 1st birthday.

Jedd Petraska is a hero. While plowing snow at Powder Mill, he noticed a fire at a house. He tried opening the door to see if anyone was home, but the door was locked. Jimmy Keith quickly came with the key. Two dogs were the only beings inside and Jedd got them out. CPR saved one dog, but the second one did not make it.

The Domino Chicks met at the home of Linda Roys for a game and lunch. As usual, we shared a few laughs and, no, I did not win.

Mike and Sue Record spent some time visiting Wayne and Ginger Mack in South Carolina.

It was a happy birthday party for cousins Randi Spittle and Josh Wade who celebrated their 30th birthdays. Scott Wade was DJ, proving music for all attending.

Happy Chinese New Year. This is the Year of the Dog.

This week’s trivia question: What year did the first Jiffy Mart in Chester open for business?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Chlorine was added to Chester’s water supply in the mid-1950s.



Street Talk



Have you suffered a cold or signs of the flu during this winter season?