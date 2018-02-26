GMUHS announces Honor Roll for 2nd quarter
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 26, 2018 | Comments 0
©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 2nd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 school year.
Honors
Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.
7th Grade
Eliza Burbela, Sydney Handren, Maisen LaPrise and Liam O’Brien
8th Grade
Ryan Colburn, Miles Garvin, Lauren Greenslet, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Haley Racicot, Grace Tyrrell, Lily Vullo and Tyler Wakefield
9th Grade
Willem Bargfrede, Tori Blanchard, Anna Church, Nicolas Houghton, Lindsey Johnson
Jonathan Oakes, Rosalee Saccardo, Narelle Saylor and Richard Temple
10th Grade
Devin Brown, Reaghan Bushey, Austin Chaves, Gary Gaudet Jr., Nina Neptune, Noah Ogorzalek, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Chase Rawson and Alyssa Ripley
11th Grade
Zachery Barker, Hannah Buffum, Bailie Carey, Gary Clay, Allison Kenney, Erika Knockenhauer, Emily McCann, Caitlin McCoy, Deirdre Moore, Chase Ordway-Smith,
Jacob Pailley, Jeffrey Parker and Johnathan Thomas-Clark
12th Grade
Josh Bodin, Isabelle Cameron, Adam Landry, Mariah Lique, Clara Martorano, Owen Massey, Anna Mykhaylyuk and Evan Otis
High Honors
Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.
7th Grade
Jazmine Curley, Berkley Hutchins, Grant Leed, Tristan Prescott and Mia Valente
8th Grade
Caroline Donovan-Atwood and Maya Farrar
9th Grade
Alexandra Hutchins, Lily Jones, Kyleigh Moses and Olivia Wright
10th Grade
Meekah Hance, Ozzie Jewett and Kamryn Ravlin
11th Grade
Emery Benoit, Aedan Coger, Keegan Ewald, Anne Lamson, Simone Martorano and Chelsea Rose
12th Grade
Chrystal Longe, Katherine Pare, Rachel Parent, Bella Tumur-Ochir and Alexia White
Principal’s List
Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.
7th Grade
Tristan Anderson, Samuel Boxer, Bonnie Crowley, Marlayna King, Trinity Miner, Eben Mosher, Claire Palmer and Jane Thompson
8th Grade
Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Clara Gignoux, Everett Mosher, Hannah Robinson and
Eva Svec
9th Grade
Aliza Allen, Erik Heitsmith, Tierney O’Brien and Chestina Terry
10th Grade
Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Laurel King, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angelae Wunderle
11th Grade
Hailey Colyer, Rachel Guerra, Brianna Hudson, Paige Karl, Jenner Lyman, Reilly Merrill, Delenn Moore and Camille Rivet
12th Grade
Christian Bischofberger, Tiffany Ervin, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Brianna Luman, Sabrina Manfredo, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds and Sadie Wood
Filed Under: Education News • Honor Roll
