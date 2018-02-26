GMUHS announces Honor Roll for 2nd quarter

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 2nd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 school year.

Honors

Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.

7th Grade

Eliza Burbela, Sydney Handren, Maisen LaPrise and Liam O’Brien

8th Grade

Ryan Colburn, Miles Garvin, Lauren Greenslet, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Haley Racicot, Grace Tyrrell, Lily Vullo and Tyler Wakefield

9th Grade

Willem Bargfrede, Tori Blanchard, Anna Church, Nicolas Houghton, Lindsey Johnson

Jonathan Oakes, Rosalee Saccardo, Narelle Saylor and Richard Temple

10th Grade

Devin Brown, Reaghan Bushey, Austin Chaves, Gary Gaudet Jr., Nina Neptune, Noah Ogorzalek, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Chase Rawson and Alyssa Ripley

11th Grade

Zachery Barker, Hannah Buffum, Bailie Carey, Gary Clay, Allison Kenney, Erika Knockenhauer, Emily McCann, Caitlin McCoy, Deirdre Moore, Chase Ordway-Smith,

Jacob Pailley, Jeffrey Parker and Johnathan Thomas-Clark

12th Grade

Josh Bodin, Isabelle Cameron, Adam Landry, Mariah Lique, Clara Martorano, Owen Massey, Anna Mykhaylyuk and Evan Otis

High Honors

Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.

7th Grade

Jazmine Curley, Berkley Hutchins, Grant Leed, Tristan Prescott and Mia Valente

8th Grade

Caroline Donovan-Atwood and Maya Farrar

9th Grade

Alexandra Hutchins, Lily Jones, Kyleigh Moses and Olivia Wright

10th Grade

Meekah Hance, Ozzie Jewett and Kamryn Ravlin

11th Grade

Emery Benoit, Aedan Coger, Keegan Ewald, Anne Lamson, Simone Martorano and Chelsea Rose

12th Grade

Chrystal Longe, Katherine Pare, Rachel Parent, Bella Tumur-Ochir and Alexia White

Principal’s List

Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.

7th Grade

Tristan Anderson, Samuel Boxer, Bonnie Crowley, Marlayna King, Trinity Miner, Eben Mosher, Claire Palmer and Jane Thompson

8th Grade

Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Clara Gignoux, Everett Mosher, Hannah Robinson and

Eva Svec

9th Grade

Aliza Allen, Erik Heitsmith, Tierney O’Brien and Chestina Terry

10th Grade

Olivia Bernier, Kameron Cummings, Laurel King, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angelae Wunderle

11th Grade

Hailey Colyer, Rachel Guerra, Brianna Hudson, Paige Karl, Jenner Lyman, Reilly Merrill, Delenn Moore and Camille Rivet

12th Grade

Christian Bischofberger, Tiffany Ervin, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Brianna Luman, Sabrina Manfredo, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds and Sadie Wood