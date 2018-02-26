New GM school district budget information meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The first annual meeting of the new Green Mountain Unified School District will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Green Mountain High School at 716 Rt. 103 South in Chester. This will be the last opportunity residents of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will have to ask questions about the school budget before it is voted on by Australian ballot on March 6, 2018.

The GMUSD was formed by an Act 46 merger to operate the high school as well as Cavendish Elementary and Chester-Andover Elementary schools. The merger eliminated a number of school boards and a measure of local control. The trade off was intended to be a reduction in the cost of education while adding educational opportunities for students.

The budget being presented this year was criticized by a number of GMUSD board members as well as members of the public and school staff for not reaching those goals. Members of the public attending budget meeting complained that educational opportunities that were touted during the merger process – including foreign language at the elementary school level – were cut while administration was added. While proposals by Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Meg Powden to supervise both elementary schools with one principal and reducing the nursing staffs at the three schools were turned back by the board, a “teaching dean of students” at CAES made it into the final draft of the budget.

After several session in which the district’s executive committee deadlocked on budget proposals, the full board found itself up against a deadline for putting a budget on the Town Meeting Day ballot. On Jan. 19, the board approved a budget to put before voters.