Southeast 4-H Hippology & Quiz Bowl announces winners

The Southeast 4-H Horse Hippology and Quiz Bowl Contest, held Feb. 10 at Springfield High School, provided an opportunity for 4-H members to match wits on several equine topics, among them, breeds and their origins, anatomy, feeds and nutrition, horsemanship and blankets, wraps and other “clothes” for horses.

The event attracted 39 participants from 4-H clubs in Windham, Windsor, Orange and Washington counties. Sponsors were University of Vermont Extension and Windham and Windsor County 4-H.

In the hippology contest the youths were required to judge several classes of horses, complete a written exam and identify items such as tack, forages and parts of a horse. Quiz bowl challenged the contestants to be the first to buzz in the correct answer to questions. Both competitions were arranged according to age with separate divisions for 4-H Cloverbuds (ages 5 to 7) and first-time competitors.

Placements, beginning with first, are:

HIPPOLOGY

SENIORS (ages 14-18): Emma Cushman, Barre; Lilia Kocsis, Vernon; Kassidy Wyman, Cambridgeport; Madison Zimmermann, Northfield; Tanya Wheeler, Wilmington; Kylee Taylor, Athens; Kelsey Kissell, Vernon; Olivia Campbell, Randolph; Rylie Zager, Gill, Massachusetts; Garrette Shanks, Vernon; Makayla LaFlam, Guilford; Yachne Nilges, Townshend; Ashley LaFlam, Guilford; Makaylee Cutts, Brookline; Isabelle Fischer, Barre; and Keith Nilges, Townshend

JUNIORS (ages 11-13): Jenna Dolloph, Chester; Megan Robart, East Dover; Emma Zimmermann, Northfield; Jordan Bombard, Waterbury; Megan Carson, Windham; Kyra Cutts, Brookline; Kaleb Thorton, South Royalton; Weston Cutts, Brookline; Elizabeth Brown, Vernon; Whitney Dunklee, Vernon; and Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts

ROOKIES (first-time participants, ages 11-18): Ella Goodband, West Townshend; and Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts

BEGINNERS (ages 8-10): Annabel Carson, Windham; Gabriel Nilges, Townshend; Viola Brown, Vernon; Garret Cutts, Brookline; and Jackson Cutts, Brookline

NOVICES (first-time participants, ages 8-10): Emily Oliver, Bethel; Tekla Goodband, West Townshend; and Jenny Perkins, Vernon

CLOVERBUDS: James Carson, Windham; and Sierra Cutts, Brookline

QUIZ BOWL

SENIORS: Emma Cushman, Barre; Tanya Wheeler, Wilmington; Lilia Kocsis, Vernon; Madison Zimmermann, Northfield; Olivia Campbell, Randolph; Makayla LaFlam, Guilford; Rylie Zager, Gill, Massachusetts; Ashley LaFlam, Guilford; Garrette Shanks and Kelsey Kissell, both from Vernon; Makaylee Cutts, Brookline; Yachne Nilges and Keith Nilges, both from Townshend; and Isabelle Fischer, Barre

JUNIORS: Emma Zimmermann, Northfield; Megan Carson, Windham; Jenna Dolloph, Chester; Megan Robart, East Dover: Kaleb Thorton, South Royalton; Jordan Bombard, Waterbury; Elizabeth Brown, Vernon; Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts; Weston Cutts, Brookline; Kyra Cutts, Brookline; and Whitney Dunklee, Vernon

ROOKIES: Ella Goodband, West Townshend; and Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts

BEGINNERS: Viola Brown, Vernon; Jackson Cutts, Brookline; Garret Cutts, Brookline; Annabel Carson, Windham; and Gabriel Nilges, Townshend

NOVICES: Jenny Perkins, Vernon; Emily Oliver, Bethel; and Tekla Goodband, West Townshend

CLOVERBUDS: James Carson, Windham; and Sierra Cutts, Brookline

Teen helpers for the event were 4-Hers Amanda Ferguson of Springfield and Arin Kenyon of Chester.

To learn more about the 4-H horse program in southeastern Vermont, contact UVM Extension 4-H educator Lisa Muzzey at (802) 885-8386 or (800) 278-5471 (toll-free in Vermont).