Telegraph Poll: Should public school teachers in Vermont be armed in school?
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 26, 2018 | Comments 10
Filed Under: Commentary • The Telegraph Poll
About the Author:
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 26, 2018 | Comments 10
Filed Under: Commentary • The Telegraph Poll
About the Author:
|
Monday 02/26 0%
High 48° / Low 23°
Clear
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s.
|
Tuesday 02/27 0%
High 48° / Low 33°
Clear
Sunny. High 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Wednesday 02/28 20%
High 54° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Thursday 03/01 20%
High 50° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
There is a HUGE difference between the poll question of “should they be armed” and some who are replying in the vein of “should they be ALLOWED to be armed”.
My vote was NO because of the way the question was worded. I stand by it.
If it was rephrased as “should they be ALLOWED to be armed” my vote would be YES! However, it should not be that simple – if ALLOWED, there should be deeper checks done, proof of current training (annually) and a safe way to implement it.
No Vermonter should be denied their RIGHT to self defense. Properly trained school staff should be allowed to protect their own lives.
“Mike” and others would have us believe that Vermont is safe because a large number of Vermont residents are armed. The facts do not support that contention. Of the ten states with the most guns per capita (of which Vermont is not one), 6 are also the states with the most gun deaths per capita. So statistically the exact opposite is true. More guns means more gun deaths. Those who like guns embrace fantasies like “good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns” and shooters would not shoot if they knew someone was armed because the truth is inconvenient and the statistics are not in their favor. As to who defines “rational” I would defer to the parents who experienced the horrific tragedy of losing their children to gun violence to make that judgement.
Teachers have enough on their plates already?! Are you serious? An option to be proactive and possibly lesson the loss of life or stop it all together and you’d rather they say on their hands and get shot? To what end? Further your stance on gun control (eradication)? This is absurd at best and down right nefarious in my opinion.
@Robert Nied…. A rational society? Who is to define rational? You? The police? The government? Democrats? Republicans? Progressives? Every one would define rational differently. Rational: based on or in accordance with reason or logic. Want your kids to have well being? Teach them it! Teach them self-control! Teach them to loathe violence.
But teach them to be prepared for it. And stop this safe space crap they teach in schools. Let the teachers teach. But stop the teachers from interpreting everything in a liberal/progressive anti-rural mindset. And your kids do in fact have a codified inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
It seems they left well-being out of that one. Similarly, our right to bear arms is clear as well. Just as your right to free speech is. But you might want to consider this, your inalienable rights are upheld by our inalienable right to bear arms. That’s how we got to be America. And that’s how we’ve managed to remain America. Your Utopian society does not exist, anywhere in the world. Now don’t get me wrong, I do value the well-being of your kids, my kids, everyone’s kids.
Our approach to ensuring that well-being are quite a juxtaposition. Whereas you’d prefer the safe space mentality that has destroyed our education system as well as society. I prefer to ensure the well-being of those I care about through vigilance, preparedness, and overwhelming threat of return fire.
Rare is the criminal who will shoot knowing they will be shot back at. Hence Vermont being consistently the safest State in America.
Most employees already have a lot on their plates. I know I do when I’m working. When real trouble starts, all priority’s change and people need to be able to eliminate the danger.
If it’s actually a serious job that teachers already have then this is not a great big step and would finally give them the tools to fix the crazy person that has and will continue to be with us.
Teachers who are willing should definitely have the option to be armed. Put a special desk in their room with a built in gun safe.
All teachers have the same desk. No students know who has a gun and who doesn’t. Only the owner of the desk has access. If they were being forced to open it under duress they could have an alarm button to push for assistance.
I think teachers have enough on their plates! Yet if the poll read Should public school teachers in VT ( be allowed) to be armed in school the poll may look very different
YES.
Our rights are not privledges.
A rational society does not respond to an epidemic of gun violence by increasing the number of guns, nor does it expect parents to send their children off to a militarized school preparing for pitched gun battles in the hallways. A rational society addresses the actual problem and treats the well being of its kids as an inalienable right and the possession of guns as a privilege to be judiciously controlled in the best interest of everyone.
NO.