To the editor: Chester Brochure Committee seeks listings, photos

Over the last three years, the Chester Brochure has become the premier marketing tool for Chester businesses and services. The addition of an online presence at and on Facebook has significantly expanded our reach and the effectiveness of this effort.

Work is now under way on the 2018 brochure including:

Contacting local businesses for listings

Compiling local events for the calendar,

Finding photos that highlight the vitality and diversity of our community, and

Enhancing the “Your Green Mountain Activity Hub” page.

As this is a community brochure, we need your help in continuing the success of this tool. If you have any pictures that would enhance the brochure, if you have any community events that will help attract visitors to Chester, if you want your business listing in the brochure or if you have any idea on how to improve the brochure, please contact the Committee at info@MeetChesterVermont.com.

Chester Brochure Committee

Michele Bargfrede,

William Dakin,

Steven Davis,

Dave Nanfeldt,

Rick Paterno and

Julie Pollard