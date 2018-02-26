Try a comforting savory pork stew



So thick you can actually eat this winter time bowl of goodness with a fork.

White potatoes or even that leftover pie pumpkin works easily here as well as sweet potatoes.

I don’t pretend this is a gourmet meal, nor do I tout this simple recipe as something that will garner accolades around the globe. But it is a piping hot, warm-your-belly kind of comforting dish that the kids will enjoy as well.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound boneless pork loin, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 small onion, minced

1 small bell pepper, seeded and minced

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

1 (28-ounce can) diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained

2 cups chicken broth

3 cups diced, raw sweet potato

1 1/2 cups frozen corn

Juice from 1 orange and 2 teaspoons grated rind

4 cups cooked pasta or noodles of your choice, kept warm

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat.

When hot, add pork, onion and bell peppers, stirring well. Cook and stir until pork is cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Add remainder of ingredients, stirring well.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 30 minutes, uncovered, or until potato is tender and pork is cooked through.

Stir a few times. This will make a very thick stew so for thinner, simply cover before simmering.

Makes about 4 good-sized servings.