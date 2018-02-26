Try a comforting savory pork stew
The Yankee Chef | Feb 26, 2018 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
So thick you can actually eat this winter time bowl of goodness with a fork.
White potatoes or even that leftover pie pumpkin works easily here as well as sweet potatoes.
I don’t pretend this is a gourmet meal, nor do I tout this simple recipe as something that will garner accolades around the globe. But it is a piping hot, warm-your-belly kind of comforting dish that the kids will enjoy as well.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound boneless pork loin, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 small onion, minced
1 small bell pepper, seeded and minced
1 teaspoon rubbed sage
1 teaspoon each salt and black pepper
1 (28-ounce can) diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
2 cups chicken broth
3 cups diced, raw sweet potato
1 1/2 cups frozen corn
Juice from 1 orange and 2 teaspoons grated rind
4 cups cooked pasta or noodles of your choice, kept warm
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat.
When hot, add pork, onion and bell peppers, stirring well. Cook and stir until pork is cooked through, about 5 minutes.
Add remainder of ingredients, stirring well.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 30 minutes, uncovered, or until potato is tender and pork is cooked through.
Stir a few times. This will make a very thick stew so for thinner, simply cover before simmering.
Makes about 4 good-sized servings.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • The Yankee Chef
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.