Grafton Town Meeting warning for March 6, 2018

Below is the warning for the Grafton Town Meeting, including school districts, to be held at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St.

The legal voters of the Town and Town School Districts of Grafton, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet in the Grafton Elementary School on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST to take action on the following articles:

ART. 1 To choose all Town and Town School District Officers. Voting to be by Australian ballot; polls open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

ART. 2 To act on the Auditor’s Report.

ART. 3 To authorize the Selectmen, the Town School Directors and the Athens/Grafton Joint Contract School District Directors to borrow money, respectively, if necessary, for current expenses in anticipation of collection of taxes.

ART. 4 Shall the voters of the Grafton Town School District approve the Athens/Grafton Joint Contract School District budget K-6 expenses of one million, three hundred fifty five thousand, and eight hundred eighty three dollars and ninety eight cents ($1,355,883.98) that includes five hundred dollars ($500.00) compensation for each School Director?

ART. 5 Shall the voters of the Grafton Town School District approve the school board to expend one million, three thousand, six hundred sixty nine dollars and zero cents ($1,003,669.00) which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of sixteen thousand, twenty one dollars and ninety cents ($16,021.90) per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 19.40% higher than spending for the current year.

ART. 6 Shall the Town of Grafton raise nine thousand dollars and zero cents ($9,000.00) for ambulance service?

ART. 7 Shall the Town of Grafton raise twenty six thousand dollars and zero cents ($26,000.00) for the Firefighter’s Association operating expenses?

ART. 8 Shall the Town of Grafton raise one thousand five hundred dollars and zero cents ($1,500.00) for Grafton Rescue Squad operating expenses?

ART. 9 Shall the Town of Grafton raise eight thousand dollars and zero cents ($8,000.00) to purchase Radar Speed Indicators?

ART. 10 Shall the Town of Grafton grant tax exemption to the Grafton Museum Natural History (Nature Museum) for their property at 186 Townshend Road?

ART. 11 Shall the Town of Grafton raise nine thousand seven hundred forty one dollars and zero cents ($9,741.00) for Humanitarian expenses? (Bellows Falls Senior Center – $674; Grace Cottage – $1,500; Grafton Cares – $1,000; HCRS – $600; Parks Place – $100; RSVP – $160; Senior Solutions – $650; SEVCA – $650; The Current – $250; Valley Cares – $1,052; Visiting Nurse Association – $2,300; VCIL – $105; Women’s Freedom Center – $600; Youth Services – $100).

ART. 12 Shall the Town of Grafton vote to raise one hundred forty nine thousand dollars ($149,000.00) for the Capital Budget? ($100,000 for Equipment, $4,000 for Guard Rail, $20,000 for Highway Roadway Projects, $15,000 for Fire Truck, $3,000 for Computers for Town Offices, $7,000 Bridge Scraping and Painting).

ART. 13 Shall the Town of Grafton raise six hundred ninety seven thousand, seven hundred dollars and zero cents ($697,700.00) for the maintenance of highways and bridges?

ART. 14 Shall the Town of Grafton raise three hundred eighty seven thousand, eight hundred sixty dollars and zero cents ($387,860.00) for the Selectmen’s Budget?

ART. 15 Shall the voters establish a reserve fund to be called “The Unanticipated Expenses Fund” in an amount not to exceed 10% of the 2018-2019 general and highway fund budget to cover unanticipated revenue shortfalls and pay non-recurring and unanticipated general and highway fund expenses, in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804(a)?

ART. 16 Shall the town deposit the sum of one hundred ten thousand dollars and zero cent ($110,000.00) from the 2017-2018 general fund surpluses to fund “The Unanticipated Fund Expenses”?

ART. 17 Shall the town establish a reserve fund to be called the “Town Hall Restoration Fund” to be used for restoration of the Town Hall in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804?

ART. 18 Shall the town deposit the sum of one hundred thousand dollars and zero cents ($100,000.00) from the 2017-2018 general fund surpluses to fund the “Town Hall Restoration Fund”?

ART. 19 Shall the town establish a reserve fund to be called the “Walker Bridge Project Fund” to be used for rebuilding and repairs in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804?

ART. 20 Shall the town deposit the sum of one hundred thousand dollars and zero cents ($100,000.00) from the 2017-2018 general fund surpluses to fund the “Walker Bridge Project Fund”?

ART. 21 Shall the town establish a reserve fund to be called “The Highway Retreatment Fund” to be used for highway retreatment in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804?

ART. 22 Shall the Town of Grafton pay its property taxes to the Treasurer in Quarterly installments, with the due dates being Aug. 15, Nov. 15, Feb. 15, and May 15?

ART. 23 Shall the Town of Grafton levy an interest charge on all delinquent taxes on real and personal property of one (1) percent per month or fraction thereof from the due date of each installment for the first three months, and one and one-half (1 ½) percent per month or fraction thereof for every month thereafter, as provided for in 32 VSA 5136.

ART. 24 To transact any other non-binding business that may legally come before the Town and Town School District meeting.