Londonderry Town Meeting warning for March 6, 2018

Below is the warning for the Londonderry Town Meeting to be held at Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road in S. Londonderry.

The inhabitants of the Town of Londonderry, Vermont, who are legal voters of the Town Meeting are hereby notified and warned to meet at their Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road, S. Londonderry, on Tuesday, March 6th A.D. 2018 at 9:30 A.M. to act on the following Articles, namely:

BUSINESS TO BE TRANSACTED FROM THE FLOOR ON TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 2018:

ARTICLE 1 To choose a Moderator to preside at Town Meeting.

ARTICLE 2 To act on the report of the Town Officers.

ARTICLE 3 To elect all Town Officials required by law:

Selectboard member for a term of three years.

Selectboard member for a term of two years.

Selectboard member for a term one year of a three-year term vacancy.

Lister for a term of three years.

First Constable for a term of one year.

Second Constable for a term of one year.

Collector of Delinquent Taxes for a term of one year.

Town Grand Juror for a term of one year.

Town Agent for a term of one year.

Cemetery Commissioner for a term of five years.

Trustee of Public Funds for a term of three years.

ARTICLE 4 To see if the Town will vote the sum of $1,000 for the Londonderry Conservation Fund.

ARTICLE 5 To see if the Town will vote to raise a sum of $20,000 on the Grand List of 2018 for Champion Fire Company #5 Inc.

ARTICLE 6 To see if the Town will vote to raise a sum of money on the Grand List of 2018 for Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad.

ARTICLE 7 To see if the Town will vote to raise a sum of $10,000 on the Grand List of 2018 for S. Londonderry Library Association.

ARTICLE 8 To see if the Town will vote to renew the exemption from Property Taxes for the Second Congregational Parsonage – High Street, Londonderry.

ARTICLE 9 Shall the Town of Londonderry vote to approve a sum not to exceed $86,000.00 (Eighty-Six Thousand) to fund contracting with the VT State Police for policing the Town of Londonderry?

ARTICLE 10 Shall the Town of Londonderry vote to approve a sum of $120,000.00 (One Hundred Twenty Thousand) to put into the Highway Equipment Reserve Fund?

ARTICLE 11 Shall the town establish a reserve fund, to be called the Town Buildings Reserve Fund, to be used for maintenance, rehabilitation and replacement of town buildings in accordance with 24 VSA ss2804?

ARTICLE 12 Shall the town raise and appropriate the sum of $100,000 (One Hundred Thousand) to fund the Town Buildings Reserve Fund?

ARTICLE 13 To see how much the Town will vote for a General Fund.

ARTICLE 14 Shall the Town vote for its taxes to be paid to the Town Treasurer as provided by law, due date to be on or before October 1st, 2018?

ARTICLE 15 Shall the Town vote to raise the sum of $ 28,945 (Twenty-eight thousand, nine hundred forty-five) for the following organizations?



American Red Cross 500.00 Flood Brook Athletic Association 2,500.00 Grace Cottage Foundation 750.00 Greater Northshire Access TV 2,000.00 Green Mountain RSVP 415.00 Green Up Vermont 100.00 Health Care & Rehabilitation Services 1,513.00 Londonderry 4th of July 1,000.00 Neighborhood Connections 5,000.00 Senior Solutions 850.00 SEVCA 1,700.00 Southeast Vermont Watershed Alliance 410.00 The Collaborative 1,000.00 Valley Cares 2,742.00 Visiting Nurse Assoc. of VT & NH 7,000.00 Vermont Rural Fire Protection 100.00 Windham County Historical Society 250.00 Windham County Youth Services 315.00 Women’s Freedom Center 800.00

Shall the voters in the Town of Londonderry appropriate the sum of $5307 (Five Thousand three hundred and seven) to be raised by taxes in support of Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies (SeVEDS) to provide workforce and economic coordination services to residents of the town.Shall the voters in the Town of Londonderry appropriate the sum of $5000 (Five Thousand) to Bromley Observation Tower reconstruction fund?To transact any other business that may legally come before the Meeting.Dated at Londonderry this 22nd day of January 2018

James Ameden, Chairman

Georgianne Mora

Thomas Cavanagh

Robert Forbes

Received for the record this 22nd day of January 2018

Kelly M. Pajala, Town Clerk