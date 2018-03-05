Arts events: March 8 through March 10, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 8: Student art featured at Main Street Arts

The art of Saxtons River Elementary School students is on display at Main Street Arts through March in Growing Works of Art. Main Street Arts is located at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River.

On Thursday, March 8 at 5 p.m., Main Street Arts hosts an opening reception for the student artists. The public is invited. Members of the fourth-grade student council will sell snacks to raise funds to support school projects.

The Main Street Arts Gallery is made possible by a gift of the Windham Foundation and hosts ongoing exhibits of the work of individual artists and groups.

Further information is available by calling at 802-869-2960 or visiting www.mainstreetarts.org.

March 10: Andrew Collins Trio performs at Stone Church Arts

Bluegrass, jazz, classical and swing will be on tap when the Andrew Collins Trio performs at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 10 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Their music showcases a combination of bluegrass, folk, jazz, classical and swing.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

March 10: Harold Ford as Johnny Cash and Red Hot Cash Band

The Spirit of Johnny Cash starring Harold Ford features the Red Hot Cash Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the Claremont Opera House at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont in New Hampshire.

Ford bears an amazing resemblance to Cash, both vocally and physically. He is the only Johnny Cash tribute artist to be endorsed by Cash’s Brother, Tommy Cash.

Tickets are $22 and can be purchased online at www.claremontoperahouse.org, by calling 603-542-4433 or in person in the Claremont Opera House Box office.