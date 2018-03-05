Be an artist, with chicken as your canvas

deliciously simple dinner that is perfectly spiced and quite open to interpretation.

As seen below, liven it up with your choice of vegetables; use orange segments, pear slices or even a firm peach or two.

Try pineapple juice or any one of a number of fruit/vegetable blends that are so prevalent in stores now.

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup orange juice

2 apples, peeled and wedged thinly

2 cups frozen vegetable medley* thawed

Split the chicken down on each side of the backbone, discarding spine. Separate drum from the thigh and breasts from each half.

In a small bowl, blend garlic powder, cayenne, salt and pepper well and rub it evenly over all chicken; set aside.

Heat oil over medium high until shimmering in a large skillet. Carefully add chicken and cook until crusted and well browned on all sides. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until chicken is cooked thoroughly, about 30 minutes, turning frequently. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm.

Add both sugars, cinnamon, orange juice, vegetables and apples, stirring well and lifting fond from the bottom of skillet.

Continue cooking and stirring an additional 3 minutes. Place on piece of chicken per plate and ladle glaze over each, serving hot.

* I used a little bit of stir fry mix with frozen cauliflower, but use any type of vegetable medley you desire.

NOTE: Use chicken pieces if desired, but it will cost you more.