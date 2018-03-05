Community events: March 7 through March 12, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 7: Wednesday evening church services in March

Prepare for Easter with a series of Wednesday evening worship services have been planned by Chester area churches in the month. Each service starts at 7 p.m., followed by social time and refreshments:

March 7 at Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St. (Route 11 West) in Chester, 802-875-2638

March 14 at Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St. (Route 11 West) in Chester, 802-875-3382

March 21 at Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Road in Andover 802-875-3982

Contact the churches for more information.

March 8: Springfield Challenge Book Group picks women authors

Join the Springfield Town Library Challenge Book Group at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 8 for its next meeting at 43 Main St. in Springfield.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the March challenge is to read a book by a woman author or read a book whose author’s initials are the same as your own. There are many women authors to choose from.

Stop by the library to choose from its display or read one of your own. Pick up a library calendar or a list of the challenges, and then join them for a lively discussion on Thursday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m.

The book group is free and open to the public. To sign up or for more information, contact the library at 802-885-3108 or email stlas@vermontel.net.

March 8: Global climate crisis discussed in Londonderry

Carol Stedman, Vermont farmer and climate reality leader, presents a comprehensive slideshow overview on Climate Reality Today at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 8 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. This lecture is offered at no charge.

Stedman was trained by Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Leadership Center to present the facts of climate change, the challenges of the situation and the positive solutions that can make a real difference.

Call 802-824-4343 if you would like to attend. Check out their website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org and like them on Facebook.

March 8: Author Schwartz speaks on climate solutions

At 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 8, Climate Solutions in Plain Sight: The Role of Water author Judith D. Schwartz presents a refreshing perspective on water at NewsBank Conference Center at 352 Main St. in Chester.

Animated by stories from around the globe, Schwartz’s presentation is a reminder that fixing the future of our drying planet involves understanding what makes natural systems thrive. The event also includes a group discussion, light refreshments, and book signings at the end of the evening. For adults and teens, $10 suggested donation. Register at www.nature-museum.org or call 802-843-2111.

March 9: Deadline nears to register for the 2018 LEGO Contest

The annual LEGO Contest for children in pre-K through grade 8 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. Pre-registration must be made by March 9.

To register, download and return this pdf.

The event takes place at NewsBank Conference Center at 352 Main St. in Chester. For more information, email lbwillisct@comcast.net.

March 10: Come through the looking glass to a unique exhibit

The Springfield Town Library hosts an opening reception for Robert McRae’s traveling art exhibit “Wonderland Forever” a celebration of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice In Wonderland.

The event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 at the library at 43 Main St. in Springfield.

The exhibit, which has toured at many venues in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont since January 2016, includes 21 paintings and a bronze bas-relief of Lewis Carroll. During the reception, a movie will be shown and there will be crafts for children. Light refreshments also will be served. The event is free and open to the public and is handicap accessible. For more information, contact the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3102 or stlas@vermontel.net.

March 10: Wildlife tracking workshop in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Conservation Commission and the Vermont Woodlands Association holds a wildlife tracking workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. Attendees will learn how to identify animal tracks and signs of many common Vermont mammals. The group will be led by Ed Sharron, a National Park Service science communication specialist at the Shrewsbury Meeting House at 88 Lottery Road in Shrewsbury.

The session will begin with an indoor discussion and then head outdoors to put new skills to the test. Attendees may spot tracks of fisher, red fox, or bobcat, as they trek across old wood roads up to the Pinnacle.

All ages are welcome. Dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water, snacks, and snowshoes/footwear with traction, or trekking poles. If you need snowshoes for the workshop, contact info@vermontwoodlands.org.

Registration is required as space is limited. Admission is a $10 suggested donation. Register online at vermontwoodlands.org/walk, contact Silvia at info@vermontwoodlands.org or call 802-747-7900. The event will only be canceled or postponed in the case of bad weather.

March 10: N. Springfield Baptist holds annual Cabin Fever Sale

The North Springfield Baptist Church will hold its annual indoor Cabin Fever Sale from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 at 69 Main St. in North Springfield. A corn chowder luncheon will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event also features various booths, food, and a rummage sale. For more information, call the church at 802-886-8107.

March 10: FOLA screens ‘Man Who Came to Dinner’

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium present a film of the hit Broadway comedy The Man Who Came to Dinner at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 Depot St. in Ludlow. The comedy stars Nathan Lane, Harriet Harris, and Jean Smart in the play’s recent revival.

The Man Who Came to Dinner is set in the small town in Ohio during the weeks leading to Christmas in the late 1930s. Outlandish New York City radio wit Sheridan Whiteside is invited to dine at the house of the Stanley family and slips on a patch of ice outside the front door, injuring his hip. Confined to the house for a month, Sherry drives his hosts mad and manages to befriend the Stanley children and their eccentric aunt.

The film is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. More information is available at 802-228-7239 and their website, www.fola.us.

March 10: Senior Solutions offers Aging in Place talk

The Southeastern Vermont Council on Aging’s Senior Solutions will present a program Seniors Aging in Place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 at the Rockingham Public Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Refreshments will be served.

Joann Erenhouse Esq., community relations director at Senior Solutions, will explain the various programs and benefits they offer to help Vermonters over 60 years old in Windham and Windsor counties and how to access the ones that enable them to stay at home and age in place.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the Library.

Senior Solutions is located at 38 Pleasant St. in Springfield; for more information on the organization, visit www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

March 12: Learn about orchids from expert Bob Aldrich

rchids have become popular indoor plants since they became widely available in supermarkets and other marketplaces.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, March 12, Bob Aldrich, co-proprietor of the Inn at Weston, discusses the proper care of these exotic flowers at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

Aldrich will share his expertise on the proper potting medium; when and how to re-pot orchids; watering, and light requirements to ensure successful re-flowering.

This lecture is offered at no charge, but the group asks attendees to register by calling 802-824-4343. Check out the group’s website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org or visit them on Facebook.

March 12: Clift speaks on writing political commentary

Award-winning writer and journalist Elayne Clift leads a workshop on “Speaking Truth to Power: Writing Political Commentary” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 12 at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

This two-hour Media Mentoring Project workshop for emerging (ages 17 to 25) and other adults will help strengthen writing skills needed to make a point, share an opinion or reflect on issues and current events that are important to the author without slipping into sloppy arguments, sentimentality, or sounding confrontational. The group will look at examples of good political commentary and try their hand at one themselves. Bring an idea, a burning issue, or a point of view about something in the news.

The Media Mentoring Project offers practical, professional and candid advice from journalists and other media pros in southern Vermont. MMP is sponsored by The Commons.

This program is free and open to the public. Contact mmp@commonsnews.org to register or for questions.