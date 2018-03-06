Chester Development Review Board agenda for March 12, 2018
The Chester Development Review Board will meet for two site visits on Monday, March 12 prior to its regular public meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Below is the site visit schedule followed by its agenda. The public is allowed to attended both.
Site visit schedule
5 p.m. Drew’s All Natural LLC 926 VT. Rte. 103 South
5:25 p.m. Sandri Realty Inc. 60 VT. Rte. 103 South
Agenda
1) Review draft minutes from the February 12th meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Drew’s All Natural Conditional Use application ( #517)
4) Sandri Realty Inc. Flood Hazard Review and Conditional Use applications
(#518 & 519)
5) Deliberative session to review previous matters.
