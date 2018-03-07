Family Center Food Shelf available to Chester, Andover residents

The Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf is available to residents of Chester or Andover who are in need of food assistance.

Visit the Food Shelf at 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester during its regular hours and complete a simple Intake Form to begin receiving food. The only requirement is proof of residency. Bring your electric bill or rental lease for identification. All personal information is kept strictly confidential.

The center’s hours are 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Recipients may stop by once a month for food. In addition, the pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up fresh produce and bread.

For more information visit chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.